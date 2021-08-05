LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LCII stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,530. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.