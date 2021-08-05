Lazard Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Lazard has raised its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.48% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

