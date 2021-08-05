Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 53,147 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75.

On Friday, May 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $138,831.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 963,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,601. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 498.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

