Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $586.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

NYSE LVS opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

