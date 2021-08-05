Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Largo Resources stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 11,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,613. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 92.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Largo Resources stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

