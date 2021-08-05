Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.04, but opened at $44.80. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 2,441 shares traded.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

