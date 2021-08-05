Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.500-$25.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.89 billion-$15.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.56 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.43.

NYSE LH traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $298.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,629. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.42.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

