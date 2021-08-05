L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $231.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

