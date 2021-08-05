Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.0380

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $360,518.49 and approximately $2,104.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

