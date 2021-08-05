Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLIC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $9.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 110,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,761. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

