Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €123.00 by Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €85.78 ($100.92).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €87.00 ($102.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is €79.17. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €87.45 ($102.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.72.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

