Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at 15.12 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 14.89 and a 1-year high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

