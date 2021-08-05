Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lifted to Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 12,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,006. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.