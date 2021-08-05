Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.25 ($121.47).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR KBX traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €95.28 ($112.09). The company had a trading volume of 134,443 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €99.96.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.