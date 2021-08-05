Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 159,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

