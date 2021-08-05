Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $20.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 1,059,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,501,000 after buying an additional 1,309,153 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.