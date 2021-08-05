KickToken Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.54 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $26.37 million and $1.54 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.17 or 0.00910422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00097309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00042993 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

