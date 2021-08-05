Kforce Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.72%.

KFRC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Kforce stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Kforce has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 184,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,735,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

