Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KRYAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $149.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

