Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €811.09 ($954.22).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Kering stock traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €777.00 ($914.12). 121,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €743.41. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

