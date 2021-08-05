Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKB. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Koenig & Bauer in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

ETR SKB opened at €28.35 ($33.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 1-year high of €32.50 ($38.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.18.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

