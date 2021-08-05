Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €49.20 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.55 ($50.06).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €40.58 ($47.74) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52-week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.15.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

