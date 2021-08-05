Kelly Services (KELYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $90.36.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

