Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,898. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

