Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125.50 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.98 or 0.00015223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $487.17 million and approximately $125.50 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00272109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.41 or 0.02558682 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 140,635,637 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.