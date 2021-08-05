Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $189.98 and last traded at $189.98, with a volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.65.

The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

