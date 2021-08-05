Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 272.60 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider David Cruickshank bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78). Also, insider Roger Yates bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.