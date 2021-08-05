JulSwap (JULD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $356,755.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $356,755.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00103080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00141246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,014.76 or 1.00086602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00826209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 540,560,385 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

