JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 217.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 14.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $60,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,137 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.