JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Berkshire Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,733 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 1,306,726 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73.

