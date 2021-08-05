JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPE traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,055 ($13.78). 4,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,035.93. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 770.40 ($10.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,066.70 ($13.94).

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

