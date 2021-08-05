JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.66.

Shares of W stock opened at $251.05 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wayfair by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Wayfair by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

