JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. Wereldhave has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

