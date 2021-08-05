JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE BPMP opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after buying an additional 4,995,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.