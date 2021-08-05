JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €89.00 ($104.71) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €1.54 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €79.50 ($93.53). 398,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1 year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.19. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

