JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target to €6.30

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRZBY. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 29,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,781. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.