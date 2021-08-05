Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 46,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,107,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 216,031 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $90.99. 11,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,616. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.20.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

