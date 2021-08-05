Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of ED traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.11. The company had a trading volume of 73,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

