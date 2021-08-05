Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.35. 223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.97. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

