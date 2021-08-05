Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 127,374 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

