Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 210 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

