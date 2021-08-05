Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 37,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,229. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%.

