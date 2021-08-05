Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.88. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.