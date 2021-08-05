Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,207 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,543,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.