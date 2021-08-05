John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.05. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 56,591 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 779.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

