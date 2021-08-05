Joakim Weidemanis Sells 6,700 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $305.62 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $307.10. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Danaher by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,026,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,579,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

