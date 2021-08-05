JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.
FROG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.
