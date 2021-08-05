JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

FROG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 95,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JFrog has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.70.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

