Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Michael Charles Nasser Sells 1,163 Shares

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $12,130.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $12.00.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

