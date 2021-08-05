Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

