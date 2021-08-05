Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.87

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 2583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

A number of research firms have commented on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

